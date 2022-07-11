High-risk, violent sex offender released from Headingley on Sunday, expected to live in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A convicted sex offender with a long history of violent attacks has been released back into Winnipeg after his most recent stay at the Headingley Correctional Centre.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU), a joint unit of the Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg police, said Monday that Curtis Leroy George, 30, was released Sunday after serving almost 300 days for uttering threats and failing to comply.

He’s considered at high risk of re-offending in a sexual and violent manner against women and girls of all ages, police said.

George’s rap sheet goes back more than a decade, and includes convictions for criminal harassment, sexual assault, sexual interference involving a minor, and more.

In 2018, George was sentenced to two years for stalking, following and exposing himself to a woman over a long period around her workplace and nearby buildings.

Prior to that, in 2011, he was convicted of five counts of sexual assault in connection with random attacks on women walking or jogging.

That same year, he was also convicted of sexual interference with a 13-year-old girl and of assaulting a female corrections officer.

Police said George is subject to conditions until 2024, banning him from attending a number of locations in downtown Winnipeg, including Portage Place, City Place, Canada Life Centre, or the skywalk that connects all of those buildings.

He’s also prohibited from being within 10 metres of 345 Graham Ave. and from the City Place parkade.

Further restrictions ban him from attending a public park or swimming area where people under 16 are present or can be expected to present, and he’s prohibited from going to day-care centres, school grounds, playgrounds and community centres.

Anyone with information about George is asked to call MIHRSOU at 431-489-8056, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, any local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.

