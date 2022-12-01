Menu

Canada

Man charged in Belleville, Ont. stabbing investigation

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 11:55 am
Police in Belleville have charged a man they say stabbed someone. View image in full screen
Police in Belleville have charged a man they say stabbed someone. Global News

Police in Belleville, Ont. say there has been a development in a recent stabbing investigation.

The stabbing happened late on the evening of Nov. 24 at a business on Cannifton road.

Read more: 3 charged with drug trafficking in Quinte West, Ont.

Police say the victim was treated for several stab wounds at Kingston General Hospital.

A man was arrested Wednesday.

Lucas Fox, 19, of Quinte West is facing one count each of assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

