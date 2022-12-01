Man charged in Belleville, Ont. stabbing investigation

Police in Belleville, Ont. say there has been a development in a recent stabbing investigation.
The stabbing happened late on the evening of Nov. 24 at a business on Cannifton road.
Read more: 3 charged with drug trafficking in Quinte West, Ont.
Read More
Police say the victim was treated for several stab wounds at Kingston General Hospital.
Trending Now
-
‘That ’90s Show’ trailer: Watch Red and Kitty Forman reopen their basement
-
Top of the class: Here are Canada’s most popular baby names in 2022
Trending Now
A man was arrested Wednesday.
Lucas Fox, 19, of Quinte West is facing one count each of assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.
‘Flying tires’ a risk as snow tire season is underway
Comments