Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 charged with drug trafficking in Quinte West, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 11:15 am
Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation in Trenton. View image in full screen
Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation in Trenton. Global News

Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after a search warrant was executed in Trenton Nov. 30.

It happened during a vehicle stop on Stella Crescent. The investigation led to the arrest of the three occupants.

According to police, a search of the vehicle turned up suspected crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and other items suspected to be related to drug trafficking.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. reacts as court decision strikes down Bill 124

A second search was conducted on Kerr Crescent, where more suspected crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, Oxycocet and clonazepam were seized.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Facing charges of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamines, as well as possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, are 35-year-old Paul Dawson and 30-year-old Kyle Jackson of Quinte West, and 32-year-old Jennifer Fox of Deseronto.

Story continues below advertisement

Fox has a Dec. 15 court date in Belleville, while the other accused will be seen on Dec. 1, also in Belleville.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont., man lobbying for removal of derelict boats'
Kingston, Ont., man lobbying for removal of derelict boats
PoliceOPPDrugsCocaineMethChargesQuinte WestTrentonDeserontoClonazepamOxycocet
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers