3 charged with drug trafficking in Quinte West, Ont.

Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after a search warrant was executed in Trenton Nov. 30.

It happened during a vehicle stop on Stella Crescent. The investigation led to the arrest of the three occupants.

According to police, a search of the vehicle turned up suspected crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and other items suspected to be related to drug trafficking.

A second search was conducted on Kerr Crescent, where more suspected crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, Oxycocet and clonazepam were seized.

Facing charges of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamines, as well as possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, are 35-year-old Paul Dawson and 30-year-old Kyle Jackson of Quinte West, and 32-year-old Jennifer Fox of Deseronto.

Fox has a Dec. 15 court date in Belleville, while the other accused will be seen on Dec. 1, also in Belleville.