RCMP investigate homicide on Saddle Lake Cree Nation

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit is investigating a homicide that took place on the Saddle Lake Cree Nation on Wednesday.

At around 4:05 a.m., police were called to a report of a serious assault a home in the community northeast of Edmonton.

Police said they located a victim, but despite life-saving efforts, he was declared dead. RCMP have identified the victim as 66-year-old Roland Jackson of the Saddle Lake Cree Nation.

A suspect was arrested at the scene. Albert Paul Jackson, 39, of Saddle Lake Cree Nation, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Jackson appeared before a justice of the peace and remains in custody. He was scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP did not release the cause of Jackson’s death, and said because the manner is before the courts, no further information would be released.

The Saddle Lake Cree Nation is located about 170 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.