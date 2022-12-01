IIO investigates man’s death after reported armed robbery near Lake Cowichan, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial police watchdog is investigating a man’s death near Lake Cowichan, B.C.

An armed robbery was reported at a business, just north of Duncan, around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers arrived and quickly identified a suspect vehicle, but lost sight of it as it travelled through Duncan.

An Island District RCMP emergency response team was deployed and by 4 p.m. found the same suspect vehicle parked east of Lake Cowichan.

“No movement was seen inside, and at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers approached the vehicle and found one deceased man with what appears to be self-inflicted wounds,” said Dawn Roberts, BC RCMP’s director.

The IIO BC is now investigating the death to determine whether police actions or inactions played a role in the man’s death.