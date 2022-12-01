Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie gets gift of kindness ahead of holiday season

Ripple of Kindness Orillia has selected Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie as the fourth and final recipient of a 2022 donation.

The organization is expected to give around $13,000 to Dress for Success, which provides free workwear and confidence-building programs to women and non-binary individuals.

“We are grateful to those community members who support our mission to help build the confidence of women in our community; to help lift them out of poverty so they can thrive in work and in life,” says Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie executive director Linda Reid.

Reid said they don’t receive core funding for operations and rely on donations like this to continue operations.

Story continues below advertisement

“This generous donation is significant for us and will help Dress for Success serve more women in the Orillia and area with our Pop-up Clothing Assistance Program in 2023. These funds will also help build awareness of our programs and services that are available to low-income women in our communities, as we will be hiring a student for Orillia in the spring and summer for community outreach,” said Reid.

Ripple of Kindness Orillia is an organization that focuses on giving back to the community, with each member asked to donate $100 each four times a year to the nominated organization.

Organizers say while they don’t expect all members to donate, they are expecting around $13,000 in donations.

“People are struggling right now, and if we want to see change, we need to work together. Supporting our local organizations, who each provide vital programs and services, is one way we can help make a difference,” shares Amber McGarvey-Moreland, co-director of the Orillia chapter.