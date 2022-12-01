Menu

Crime

School bus driver charged with impaired-related offence after morning RIDE check: York police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 9:56 am
A school bus pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020. View image in full screen
A school bus pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A school bus driver is facing an impaired driving-related charge after a morning RIDE check in Aurora on Wednesday, police say.

York Regional Police said officers conducted a RIDE spot check on a school bus driver at Leslie and Wellington streets around 8:45 a.m. for the presence of alcohol.

The driver was ordered to give roadside screening, failed, and was arrested, police said.

Read more: ‘Increase in enforcement’: Peel police launch holiday RIDE campaign

He was then taken to a police station for a breath test.

Police said there were no students on the bus at the time.

A 61-year-old Newmarket man has since been charged with having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 mls of blood.

His licence has been suspended and the school bus was impounded for seven days, police said.

