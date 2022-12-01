Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Actor Simu Liu to host 2023 Juno Awards in Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2022 12:25 am
Simu Liu attends the TIME100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in New York. View image in full screen
Simu Liu attends the TIME100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Film star Simu Liu is returning as host of the Juno Awards.

Organizers at the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that the actor/author/social media phenom will take the reins of Canada’s biggest night in music for the second year in a row.

Liu took to the Junos stage as host for the first time earlier this year, performing a rendition of Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

READ MORE: Juno Awards set to unfold in Toronto with host Simu Liu

Liu made a name for himself on the TV show Kim’s Convenience before becoming an international movie star playing the titular role in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The 52nd Juno Awards are scheduled for March 13 in Edmonton — a Monday instead of the usual Sunday celebration.

Story continues below advertisement

Juno organizers said earlier this year that it would hold the ceremony one day later than planned so as not to compete with the Academy Awards.

MusicentertainmentCanadian MusicJuno AwardsJunosmusiciansMusic awardsSimu Liu2023 Juno AwardsJuno Awards in Edmonton2023 Juno Awards in Edmonton
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers