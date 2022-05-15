Menu

Entertainment

Juno Awards set to unfold in Toronto with host Simu Liu

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2022 2:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Pop Artist Jesse Gold performing at Juno Opening Night Awards' Pop Artist Jesse Gold performing at Juno Opening Night Awards
WATCH: The Juno Opening Night Awards take place tonight, celebrating the best in Canadian music. The main show is Sunday night. Global News Weekend’s Mike Arsenault spoke with one of tonight's performers, Jesse Gold, about the opportunity, his career and for a performance of his latest single.

TORONTO — The Juno Awards return to the stage tonight with a little help from a Marvel superhero.

Canadian actor and “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu will host this year’s celebration of homegrown music in Toronto with performances from Arcade Fire, Avril Lavigne and leading six-time nominee Charlotte Cardin.

It’s the first in-person Junos show since the 2020 ceremony in Saskatoon was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and pivoted to a virtual event. It will take place at Budweiser Stage — a covered, outdoor venue.

Read more: Simu Liu talks ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ and how his character reflects his own life

Winners for album of the year, breakthrough artist, fan choice and rap album of the year will be revealed on the show.

The Juno Awards will broadcast on CBC and stream on CBC Gem.

Most of the Junos were handed out Saturday night at an industry event where Montreal singer Charlotte Cardin emerged the big winner with three awards, including artist of the year and single of the year.

Click to play video: 'Simu Liu on the release of Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’' Simu Liu on the release of Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’
Simu Liu on the release of Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ – Sep 3, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
