Halak, Rangers top Senators 3-1 to snap skid

OTTAWA – Jaroslav Halak picked up his first win of the season behind a 34-save effort as the New York Rangers defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Jimmy Vesey, Barclay Goodrow and Chris Kreider each scored for New York (11-9-4), while Ryan Lindgren had three assists. The Rangers snapped a three-game losing streak in the process.

Halak (1-5-1) hasn’t lost in the nation’s capital since 2009.

Shane Pinto had the lone goal for the Senators (8-13-1), while Cam Talbot stopped 33 shots.

Coming off a four-game road swing in California, Ottawa saw its two-game win streak come to an end. The Senators are now 1-7-0 in their last eight home games.

Leading 2-1 to start the third period, the Rangers were able to add the insurance marker when Lindgren, who was left uncontested at the point, had his shot tipped in by Kreider, who was alone in front, 12:59 into the frame.

After an uninspiring first period, both teams raised the intensity level in the second.

The Rangers extended their lead to 2-0 at 10:52 of the frame when Ryan Lindgren’s shot deflected off Goodrow and in past Talbot.

Ottawa was able to cut the deficit in half with Pinto’s ninth of the season at 13:47 of the period. It was the New York native’s first career goal against the Rangers and first in nine games.

Vesey opened the scoring for the Rangers at 10:34 of the first when he jumped on a rebound out front. It was his third of the season and first in nine games.

INTERESTING FACT OR STAT

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk needs one goal to reach the century mark for his career and one PIM for 400. Since joining the league in 2018-19, Tkachuk is the only player with more than 1000 hits and 1000-plus shots.

NOTES

Dylan Gambrell was a healthy scratch for the Senators. New York’s Vincent Trochek, who had been questionable due to an undisclosed injury, was able to play.

UP NEXT

The Senators and Rangers will have a rematch Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2022.