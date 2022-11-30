Drug deaths on the rise in the Okanagan; new toxic drug warning issued

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan’s biggest city remains on track to surpass the yearly number of toxic drug deaths.

The BC Coroner’s Service report indicated that seven more people died in Kelowna of an overdose in October, raising the city’s 2022 death toll to 71. With two months remaining in the year, the city is on track for surpassing the 77 deaths from 2021, previously the highest number of deaths recorded.

Similarly, Vernon had 33 toxic drug deaths as of the end of October, compared to 42 in the entirety of 2021.

Throughout Interior Health, which covers B.C.’s Southern Interior, there have been 313 deaths until the end of October, compared to 373 in all of 2021.

Province-wide, illicit drugs have caused the deaths of at least 1,827 British Columbians in the first 10 months of 2022.

“Despite the efforts of many, this public-health emergency continues to devastate families throughout our province,” Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner, said in a press release.

“The increased toxicity and variability of the illicit drug supply has created an environment where everyone who uses substances is at risk. This vulnerability is even greater for individuals who live outside the urban centres where the limited number of safer supply programs are currently focused.”

Just as these numbers were released, Interior Health issued a toxic drug warning that is in effect until Dec. 7 for both the Central and North Okanagan.

The alert states that there have been multiple samples of down that is a white and light pink powder with high concentrations of benzodiazepines and fentanyl.

This drug comes with a “high risk of fatal overdose” according to the alert that worsens when coupled with alcohol.

The 179 British Columbians lost to illicit drug toxicity in October 2022 equates to an average of approximately 5.8 deaths per day.