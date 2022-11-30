Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police locate stolen vehicle after short pursuit

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 1:09 pm
Police in Peterborough say a vehicle involved in a pursuit was reported stolen. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough say a vehicle involved in a pursuit was reported stolen. Pexels

Peterborough police say a pursuit early Tuesday involved a reported stolen vehicle.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:05 a.m., an officer on general patrol first spotted a vehicle that had failed to stop for a red light in the area of Aylmer and Simcoe streets.

Read more: 3 Dodge pickup trucks stolen in 3-hour span in Port Hope, police say

Police say the officer pursued the vehicle for a short distance but then the chase was called off. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from in front of a business on George Street.

Trending Now
Trending Now

A short time later another officer spotted the vehicle in the area of Sherbrooke Street and Medical Drive. Police deployed their canine unit but a suspect was not located.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough PoliceStolen VehiclePeterborough crimeVehicle TheftPolice Pursuit
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers