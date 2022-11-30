Peterborough police locate stolen vehicle after short pursuit

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say a pursuit early Tuesday involved a reported stolen vehicle.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:05 a.m., an officer on general patrol first spotted a vehicle that had failed to stop for a red light in the area of Aylmer and Simcoe streets.

Police say the officer pursued the vehicle for a short distance but then the chase was called off. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from in front of a business on George Street.

A short time later another officer spotted the vehicle in the area of Sherbrooke Street and Medical Drive. Police deployed their canine unit but a suspect was not located.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.