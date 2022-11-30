School closures in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley Wednesday due to snowfall

Send this page to someone via email

There are a number of school closures in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Wednesday due to the snowfall that blanketed the region Tuesday evening.

All Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows public schools are closed, which includes all district trades programs and all Riverside Centre programs, including Continuing Education and Ridge Meadows College.

James Cameron School in Maple Ridge is closed.

Meadow Montessori School in Maple Ridge is closed.

All schools in the Langley School District are closed to students and staff today. The School Board Office is also closed to the public.

All schools in the Mission School District are closed.

All schools in the Fraser Cascade School District are closed due to very poor driving conditions on Highway 1 and Highway 7.

All schools in the Chilliwack School District are closed.

Douglas College will be closed Wednesday morning. All morning in-person and online classes, events and activities starting before noon are cancelled. The buildings will remain open; however, services such as enrolment services, the library, the bookstore, the fitness centre and the cafeteria will be closed.

The next update regarding the opening will be posted on the college website at 10 a.m.

All in-person classes and in-person services at Kwantlen Polytechnic University are cancelled. Online classes and services continue.

UBC’s Point Grey Campus in-person, on-campus morning classes starting before 1 p.m. are cancelled.

Greater Heights Learning Academy in Coquitlam is closed.

In District 47 in Powell River, no buses are running. Kelly Creek and Texada schools are closed due to power issues but all other schools are open.

St. Catherine’s Elementary School in Langley is closed

Choice School for Gifted Children in Richmond is closed.

All Hand in Hand Child Care Programs in Abbotsford are closed Wednesday.

Cornerstone Christian School in Abbotsford is closed Wednesday.