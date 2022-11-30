Former Marlins and Dodgers manager Don Mattingly joins Blue Jays as bench coach

The Toronto Blue Jays have hired Don Mattingly to serve as bench coach under manager John Schneider.
Mattingly previously spent seven seasons as manager of the Miami Marlins and five years as manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He was named National League manager of the year in 2020 with Miami.
Trending Now
-
The ‘Brownies’ inch closer to name change with these 2 contenders
-
‘That ’90s Show’ trailer: Watch Red and Kitty Forman reopen their basement
Trending Now
Read more: IN PHOTOS: Work ‘well underway’ for major Rogers Centre renovation
Read More
The 61-year-old Mattingly spent his entire 14-year big-league playing career with the New York Yankees and was a six-time all-star.
The Blue Jays say that interim bench coach Casey Candaele will return to Triple-A Buffalo to manage the Bisons next season.
The team plans to announce its full 2023 coaching staff in the coming weeks.
Comments