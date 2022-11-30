Menu

Sports

Former Marlins and Dodgers manager Don Mattingly joins Blue Jays as bench coach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2022 9:48 am

The Toronto Blue Jays have hired Don Mattingly to serve as bench coach under manager John Schneider.

Mattingly previously spent seven seasons as manager of the Miami Marlins and five years as manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was named National League manager of the year in 2020 with Miami.

Read more: IN PHOTOS: Work ‘well underway’ for major Rogers Centre renovation

The 61-year-old Mattingly spent his entire 14-year big-league playing career with the New York Yankees and was a six-time all-star.

The Blue Jays say that interim bench coach Casey Candaele will return to Triple-A Buffalo to manage the Bisons next season.

The team plans to announce its full 2023 coaching staff in the coming weeks.

