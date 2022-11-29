Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto Blue Jays push back Sunday home start times

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2022 10:24 am

The Toronto Blue Jays are making a small change to some home game start times next year, pushing back the first pitch for Sunday matinees by half an hour to 1:37 p.m. ET.

With a few exceptions over the course of the season, weekday start times will remain at 7:07 p.m. and Saturday start times will remain at 3:07 p.m.

The lone exception to the Sunday start time is the regular-season finale on Oct. 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch on that day will be 3:07 p.m., the Blue Jays said Tuesday in a release.

Read more: IN PHOTOS: Work ‘well underway’ for major Rogers Centre renovation

The home schedule at the newly renovated Rogers Centre will kick off April 11 against the Detroit Tigers.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Toronto finished second in the American League East division standings last season with a 92-70 record. The Blue Jays were swept in the AL wild-card playoff round by the Seattle Mariners.

Click to play video: 'Video shows progress of Rogers Centre renovations'
Video shows progress of Rogers Centre renovations
SportsTorontoBaseballToronto Blue JaysBlue Jaysrogers centreToronto baseballBlue Jays start time
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers