Toronto Blue Jays push back Sunday home start times

The Toronto Blue Jays are making a small change to some home game start times next year, pushing back the first pitch for Sunday matinees by half an hour to 1:37 p.m. ET.
With a few exceptions over the course of the season, weekday start times will remain at 7:07 p.m. and Saturday start times will remain at 3:07 p.m.
The lone exception to the Sunday start time is the regular-season finale on Oct. 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch on that day will be 3:07 p.m., the Blue Jays said Tuesday in a release.
The home schedule at the newly renovated Rogers Centre will kick off April 11 against the Detroit Tigers.
Toronto finished second in the American League East division standings last season with a 92-70 record. The Blue Jays were swept in the AL wild-card playoff round by the Seattle Mariners.
