Environment Canada issues wind, rainfall warnings in parts of Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is bracing for a stormy Wednesday night, which is expected to bring damaging winds and heavy rain through Thursday morning.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements and warnings for the entire province.

A wind warning is in effect on the Atlantic coast of the mainland, including Halifax. According to the forecast, southerly maximum gusts of 90 km/h are expected, and could potentially exceed 100 km/h along exposed areas.

“An approaching cold front will bring very strong winds ahead of it beginning late Wednesday. Winds will switch to a westerly direction and subside somewhat mid-day on Thursday,” Environment Canada says.

High winds may cause fallen tree branches and power outages. High-sided vehicles could also experience hazardous driving conditions due to strong cross winds.

Loose objects, including holiday decorations, could be tossed by the wind and cause injuries, according to the forecaster.

The south shore is also under a rainfall warning, meaning flash floods and localized flooding will be possible.

“A strong cold front will bring rain at times heavy Wednesday night with localized downpours and thundershowers possible. The rain is forecast to ease from west to east on Thursday, with a significant drop in temperatures,” the warning notes.

Inverness County – Mabou and north in Cape Breton is under a Les Suêtes wind warning. Les Suêtes wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

Special weather statements in regards to significant wind and heavy rain cover the province as a whole.

Wind and rainfall warnings have been issued for many areas in the Maritimes and may be expanded further, Environment Canada says.