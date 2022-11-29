Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspect accused of damaging 16 vehicles in two Niagara Region municipalities

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 5:41 pm
Niagara Police are seeking a suspect connected with damage incurred by 16 vehicles in both Welland and Pelham early Tuesday morning on Nov. 29. 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Police are seeking a suspect connected with damage incurred by 16 vehicles in both Welland and Pelham early Tuesday morning on Nov. 29. 2022. @NRPS

Niagara police are seeking a suspect after 16 parked vehicles were damaged in Welland and Pelham, Ont., overnight Tuesday.

Investigators have acquired surveillance footage of the man they say targeted the automobiles in five Niagara areas, including Autumn Crescent and Oakcrest Avenue as well as Heritage Lane and Countryside Drive in Welland.

With the assistance of area residents, Niagara police were able to obtained surveillance footage of a suspect accused of damaging several cars in a spree overnight on Nov. 29, 2022. View image in full screen
With the assistance of area residents, Niagara police were able to obtained surveillance footage of a suspect accused of damaging several cars in a spree overnight on Nov. 29, 2022. @NRPS

Cars damaged in Pelham included targets on Rolling Meadows Boulevard and Vista Drive near Berkwood Place, Cherry Ridge Boulevard and Sandra Drive as well as Oakridge Boulevard and Concord Street.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“All incidents are believed to have occurred between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.,” a Niagara police spokesperson said in a release.

“It is believed the suspect is using an unknown tool to break the windows.”

Read more: Police seek suspect accused of damaging over 60 vehicles in Niagara Region

The suspect is described as a man with a thin build wearing a winter jacket which included a hood.

He was driving a dark-coloured four-door sedan, say detectives.

The incident is similar to an early November rampage where four Niagara Region municipalities saw more than 60 vehicles damaged in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Grimsby and Lincoln.

Investigators are seeking additional surveillance footage.

Anyone with other information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: '‘This is an emergency’: Some Ontarians who can’t afford food pushed to breaking point'
‘This is an emergency’: Some Ontarians who can’t afford food pushed to breaking point
Advertisement
HamiltonHamilton newsNiagara Regional PoliceNiagara Region newswindows smashedvehicle vandalismvehicles damagedCar windows smashedcar vandalismNiagara Region crimecar damagedvehicles damaged in niagara region
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers