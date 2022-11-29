Police seek suspect accused of damaging 16 vehicles in two Niagara Region municipalities

See more sharing options

Niagara police are seeking a suspect after 16 parked vehicles were damaged in Welland and Pelham, Ont., overnight Tuesday.

Investigators have acquired surveillance footage of the man they say targeted the automobiles in five Niagara areas, including Autumn Crescent and Oakcrest Avenue as well as Heritage Lane and Countryside Drive in Welland.

View image in full screen With the assistance of area residents, Niagara police were able to obtained surveillance footage of a suspect accused of damaging several cars in a spree overnight on Nov. 29, 2022. @NRPS

Cars damaged in Pelham included targets on Rolling Meadows Boulevard and Vista Drive near Berkwood Place, Cherry Ridge Boulevard and Sandra Drive as well as Oakridge Boulevard and Concord Street.

“All incidents are believed to have occurred between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.,” a Niagara police spokesperson said in a release.

“It is believed the suspect is using an unknown tool to break the windows.”

The suspect is described as a man with a thin build wearing a winter jacket which included a hood.

He was driving a dark-coloured four-door sedan, say detectives.

The incident is similar to an early November rampage where four Niagara Region municipalities saw more than 60 vehicles damaged in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Grimsby and Lincoln.

Investigators are seeking additional surveillance footage.

Anyone with other information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.