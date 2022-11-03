Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect accused of damaging over 60 vehicles in Niagara Region

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 10:36 pm
Surveillance footage from Niagara Region of a suspect accused in damaging more than 60 vehicles during the overnight on Oct. 27, 2022. View image in full screen
Surveillance footage from Niagara Region of a suspect accused in damaging more than 60 vehicles during the overnight on Oct. 27, 2022. Niagara Regional police

Niagara police are seeking a suspect responsible for damaging 61 separate vehicles in a matter of hours across Niagara Region in late October.

Investigators say based on timestamps from security surveillance footage on Oct. 27, the accused began damaging the first of 21 vehicles in Niagara Falls just after 2 a.m., before proceeding to the north end of St. Catharines to damage 26 more.

It’s believed 14 vehicles, between 4 a.m. and 4:12 a.m., were targeted in Grimsby and the Town of Lincoln during a final barrage.

“In the majority of incidents, a rock was used to break either the rear window or driver’s side window of unoccupied parked vehicles,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

“In some circumstances, detectives believe the suspect was carrying a dumbbell and used it as an alternative to cause damage to vehicle windows.”

The suspect was wearing black clothing with a mask and hood during the events, and likely driving a dark-coloured Honda Civic sedan.

Anyone with information on the case can reach out to Niagara police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

