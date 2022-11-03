Man charged for hit-and-run, multiple collisions across Hamilton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police (HPS) and OPP say investigations are ongoing following a hit-and-run traffic incident and several collisions in and around the city on Wednesday.

An HPS spokesperson told Global News a pedestrian was struck by a Dodge pickup truck around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Aberdeen Avenue and Dundurn Street South.

“Police attended and rendered aid to a man in his 60s that had been struck by a truck,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in an email.

“The vehicle then fled westbound on Aberdeen.”

The injured man was taken to hospital in stable condition with a leg injury.

The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP would later identify the driver involved and arrest the 30-year-old suspect along South Service Road in Stoney Creek after other traffic incidents on the 403 east of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

In a social media post, the Highway Safety Division said the driver was involved in multiple collisions “driving erratically” on the highway eastbound and then down on the QEW Fort Erie-bound.

“That truck was then involved in another collision where the driver failed to remain and fled the scene involving a car and a transport truck on the QEW Fort Erie-bound near Centennial Parkway,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

30 year old driver from Ridgetown facing charges after being involved in multiple collisions and fleeing the scene. Thanks to witnesses who called police to report it. #BurlingtonOPP @HamiltonPolice pic.twitter.com/t0MUwKyqIM — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 3, 2022

“That driver tried to flee the scene but lost control and … ended up in the ditch.”

Investigators say an open liquor bottle was found in the cab of the vehicle after he was arrested around 5 p.m.

The man from Ridgetown, Ont. failed breath tests, registering over two times the legal limit.

He’s accused of several charges including impaired driving, failing to remain at a collision scene and dangerous driving.