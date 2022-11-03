Man charged for hit-and-run, multiple collisions across Hamilton: police

Hamilton Police (HPS) and OPP say investigations are ongoing following a hit-and-run traffic incident and several collisions in and around the city on Wednesday.
An HPS spokesperson told Global News a pedestrian was struck by a Dodge pickup truck around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Aberdeen Avenue and Dundurn Street South.
“Police attended and rendered aid to a man in his 60s that had been struck by a truck,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in an email.
“The vehicle then fled westbound on Aberdeen.”
The injured man was taken to hospital in stable condition with a leg injury.
The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
OPP would later identify the driver involved and arrest the 30-year-old suspect along South Service Road in Stoney Creek after other traffic incidents on the 403 east of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.
In a social media post, the Highway Safety Division said the driver was involved in multiple collisions “driving erratically” on the highway eastbound and then down on the QEW Fort Erie-bound.
“That truck was then involved in another collision where the driver failed to remain and fled the scene involving a car and a transport truck on the QEW Fort Erie-bound near Centennial Parkway,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.
“That driver tried to flee the scene but lost control and … ended up in the ditch.”
Investigators say an open liquor bottle was found in the cab of the vehicle after he was arrested around 5 p.m.
The man from Ridgetown, Ont. failed breath tests, registering over two times the legal limit.
He’s accused of several charges including impaired driving, failing to remain at a collision scene and dangerous driving.
