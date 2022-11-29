Former N.S. hotel being converted to supportive housing almost ready for tenants

Send this page to someone via email

Renovations to the former Travelodge in Dartmouth, N.S., are nearly complete. The property was purchased earlier this year by the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia (AHANS) with the help of funding from all three levels of government.

“We are converting it to residential accommodations for people who are experiencing homelessness,” said Jim Graham, AHANS executive director.

The project is a joint initiative between AHANS and the North End Community Health Centre. AHANS will be the property manger while the Health Clinic will provide supports for those living at the building.

“People who are experiencing homelessness need support in order to help them to be housed in a more stable way,” said Marie-France LeBlanc with the Health Centre.

"A roof over their head is a start but it's not the only thing they need."

The former hotel has been renamed the Overlook and in addition to providing a home to those without, there will be staff on site 24/7 with a variety of supports available.

“There will be health and wellness support, addictions services and some housing supports,” said LeBlanc. Staff on hand will include nurses and doctors, personal care workers, counsellors and case managers.

“Supportive housing is about providing services to enable people who have the most needs the ability to remain housed,” said LeBlanc. “It’s about bringing services to them.”

The initiative is the first of its kind in Nova Scotia. Graham says construction on the property is set to be completed by Dec. 12 and once occupancy permits are obtained, the expectation is that the first tenants will be able to move in before the end of the year.