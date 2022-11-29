Police seek missing 14-year-old last seen in Burnaby, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Burnaby, B.C. are seeking public assistance locating a missing 14-year-old who was last seen on Monday around 8 a.m.

Joey Ossia was dropped off at school in the 4400-block of Moscrop Street and did not return home.

“This is out of character for Joey and his family is very concerned for his wellbeing,” RCMP wrote in a news release.

View image in full screen Fourteen-year-old Joey Ossia has not been seen since he was dropped off at school in Burnaby, B.C. around 8 a.m. on Mon. Nov. 28, 2022. Handout/Burnaby RCMP

Story continues below advertisement

Ossia stands five-feet-four-inches tall, has a slim build and dark brown hair, and was last seen wearing a green camo hoodie, dark sweat pants and black shoes. He carried a grey backpack as well, police said.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Burnaby RCMP detachment at 604-646-9999 or call Crime Stoppers to report anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.