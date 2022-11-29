Menu

Canada

Police seek missing 14-year-old last seen in Burnaby, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 2:33 pm
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020

Police in Burnaby, B.C. are seeking public assistance locating a missing 14-year-old who was last seen on Monday around 8 a.m.

Joey Ossia was dropped off at school in the 4400-block of Moscrop Street and did not return home.

“This is out of character for Joey and his family is very concerned for his wellbeing,” RCMP wrote in a news release.

Fourteen-year-old Joey Ossia has not been seen since he was dropped off at school in Burnaby, B.C. around 8 a.m. on Mon. Nov. 28, 2022. View image in full screen
Fourteen-year-old Joey Ossia has not been seen since he was dropped off at school in Burnaby, B.C. around 8 a.m. on Mon. Nov. 28, 2022. Handout/Burnaby RCMP

Read more: Police seek help finding missing 37-year-old woman last seen in Richmond, B.C.

Ossia stands five-feet-four-inches tall, has a slim build and dark brown hair, and was last seen wearing a green camo hoodie, dark sweat pants and black shoes. He carried a grey backpack as well, police said.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Burnaby RCMP detachment at 604-646-9999 or call Crime Stoppers to report anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Burnabyburnaby rcmpBC missing personBC missingmissing 14-year-oldmissing burnaby teenJoey Ossia
