Police seek missing 14-year-old last seen in Burnaby, B.C.

Police in Burnaby, B.C. are seeking public assistance locating a missing 14-year-old who was last seen on Monday around 8 a.m.
Joey Ossia was dropped off at school in the 4400-block of Moscrop Street and did not return home.
“This is out of character for Joey and his family is very concerned for his wellbeing,” RCMP wrote in a news release.
Ossia stands five-feet-four-inches tall, has a slim build and dark brown hair, and was last seen wearing a green camo hoodie, dark sweat pants and black shoes. He carried a grey backpack as well, police said.
Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Burnaby RCMP detachment at 604-646-9999 or call Crime Stoppers to report anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
