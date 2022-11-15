Police seek help finding missing 37-year-old woman last seen in Richmond, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are seeking public assistance finding a missing 37-year-old woman who was last seen Monday night in Richmond, B.C.

Courtney Marie Corrigal was spotted around 9:15 p.m., along the 10100 block of No. 2 Road, wearing a white fleece jacket, blue-and-white pyjama pants, and carrying a backpack.

The First Nations woman is described as five-feet-five inches tall with a slim build, shoulder-length dark brown hair and rose tattoos on her right forearm.

In a Tuesday news release, police said she is known to have lived in Sechelt in the past and sometimes visits Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

