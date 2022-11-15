Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police seek help finding missing 37-year-old woman last seen in Richmond, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 2:58 pm
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020

Mounties are seeking public assistance finding a missing 37-year-old woman who was last seen Monday night in Richmond, B.C.

Courtney Marie Corrigal was spotted around 9:15 p.m., along the 10100 block of No. 2 Road, wearing a white fleece jacket, blue-and-white pyjama pants, and carrying a backpack.

The First Nations woman is described as five-feet-five inches tall with a slim build, shoulder-length dark brown hair and rose tattoos on her right forearm.

Read more: Police seek missing man last seen walking dogs north of Boya Lake, B.C.

In a Tuesday news release, police said she is known to have lived in Sechelt in the past and sometimes visits Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Trending Now

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Desperate search for 22-year-old man in Vancouver'
Desperate search for 22-year-old man in Vancouver

 

RichmondRichmond RCMPSecheltBC missing personBC missingmissing woman RichmondCourtenay Marie Corrigal
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers