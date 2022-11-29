Menu

Politics

MLA Dang sentenced to pay fine for hacking Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine records

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2022 12:29 pm
Click to play video: 'MLA Thomas Dang said he felt obligated to expose COVID vaccine website flaws'
MLA Thomas Dang said he felt obligated to expose COVID vaccine website flaws
Edmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang said he used Premier Kenney's publicly available personal info because he felt obligated to expose the vaccine passport website's security flaws. Sarah Reid reports – Mar 22, 2022

An Alberta legislature member who admitted to hacking the province’s COVID-19 vaccine records portal has been ordered to pay a $7,200 fine.

Thomas Dang was sentenced by a provincial court judge today and must pay the fine by the end of June.

Dang, who sits as an Independent member representing Edmonton-South, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to a Health Information Act charge of illegally attempting to access private information.

Read more: Spokesperson for Alberta MLA Thomas Dang confirms guilty plea in Health Information Act breach

He is a former member of the NDP caucus but left almost a year ago when RCMP began investigating a hack of Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine website.

Dang admitted to using his computer to follow up on a tip from a constituent about possible loopholes that were allowing access to people’s private health information on the website.

Read more: Court documents detail RCMP hacking investigation into Alberta politician Thomas Dang

He said that when he ran into roadblocks trying to breach the vaccination site, he used former premier Jason Kenney’s birth date and vaccination dates, both publicly available, which allowed him to breach the site’s privacy safeguards.

The 27-year-old has said he does not plan to seek re-election in the spring 2023 vote.

