OPP looking for man after change machine broken into in Fergus

Wellington County OPP are investigating the theft of loose change from a machine in Fergus.
Officers were called to a business on St. David Street North Friday at around 1:20 a.m.
Surveillance video shows a man using a motorized saw and other tools to get inside a change machine.
Investigators say there was extensive damage to the machine estimated to be around $30,000.
They say an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the machine.
The suspect is described as a male and wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, work boots and a dark-coloured ski mask.
Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
