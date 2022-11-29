Menu

Crime

OPP looking for man after change machine broken into in Fergus

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 29, 2022 1:20 pm
File photo of an OPP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an OPP cruiser. Don Mitchell/Global News

Wellington County OPP are investigating the theft of loose change from a machine in Fergus.

Officers were called to a business on St. David Street North Friday at around 1:20 a.m.

Surveillance video shows a man using a motorized saw and other tools to get inside a change machine.

Investigators say there was extensive damage to the machine estimated to be around $30,000.

They say an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the machine.

Read more: OPP seeking person of interest in theft at Fergus, Ont. business

The suspect is described as a male and wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, work boots and a dark-coloured ski mask.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

