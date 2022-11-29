Menu

Fire

Pint-sized Vernon, B.C. stowaway goes on fur-raising ride

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 12:39 pm
This cute little stowaway found refuge in a fire truck and went on a fur-raising adventure. View image in full screen
This cute little stowaway found refuge in a fire truck and went on a fur-raising adventure. Courtesy: Vernon Fire Rescue

A pint-sized creature that was lured toward a shiny red firetruck this weekend is feline-fine after a surprising adventure.

A kitten was spotted at around 2 p.m. Sunday, on Highway 97 near Birnie Road in Vernon, B.C., where firefighters were busy assisting RCMP with traffic control in the aftermath of a car crash.

Vernon firefighters said after the incident was cleared, they searched for the kitten but couldn’t find it.

Click to play video: 'Three major blazes spark in the greater Vernon area in less than 48 hours'
Three major blazes spark in the greater Vernon area in less than 48 hours

Once the crew returned to the fire hall, they could hear muffled meowing sounds that appeared to be coming from the fire engine.

Read more: Tiny feisty kitten now recovering at BC SPCA after being trapped under rubble for 2 days

“A search of the vehicle resulted in firefighters locating a kitten, stowed away in the engine compartment,” Vernon firefighters said in a press release.

“The kitten was safely removed and appeared to be in good condition, other than likely being a little nervous and hungry.”

The crew helped care for the kitten overnight with food, water and a warm place to sleep.

The following morning, the kitten was taken to a local vet clinic.

RCMPVernonCar crashHighway 97Animal RescueKittenVernon firefightersBirnie Road
