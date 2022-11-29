Pint-sized Vernon, B.C. stowaway goes on fur-raising ride

Send this page to someone via email

A pint-sized creature that was lured toward a shiny red firetruck this weekend is feline-fine after a surprising adventure.

A kitten was spotted at around 2 p.m. Sunday, on Highway 97 near Birnie Road in Vernon, B.C., where firefighters were busy assisting RCMP with traffic control in the aftermath of a car crash.

Vernon firefighters said after the incident was cleared, they searched for the kitten but couldn’t find it.

Once the crew returned to the fire hall, they could hear muffled meowing sounds that appeared to be coming from the fire engine.

“A search of the vehicle resulted in firefighters locating a kitten, stowed away in the engine compartment,” Vernon firefighters said in a press release.

“The kitten was safely removed and appeared to be in good condition, other than likely being a little nervous and hungry.”

The crew helped care for the kitten overnight with food, water and a warm place to sleep.

The following morning, the kitten was taken to a local vet clinic.