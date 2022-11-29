Menu

Crime

Man left with stab wound after fight outside Clarington, Ont., pub: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 10:16 am
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

Police say a man was left with a stab wound after a fight outside of a pub in Clarington, Ont., over the weekend.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called to Frosty John’s on Mearns Avenue at around 1 a.m. on Sunday for a fight.

A male victim was found suffering from a stab wound.

Trending Now
Read more: Teen charged in connection with stabbing in Bowmanville, police say

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the fight or who has video footage.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1657 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Crimedurham regionDurhamclaringtondurham region crimeDurham Region stabbingClarington stabbingClarington pub stabbingStabbing outside Clarington pub
