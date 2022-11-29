Man left with stab wound after fight outside Clarington, Ont., pub: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man was left with a stab wound after a fight outside of a pub in Clarington, Ont., over the weekend.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called to Frosty John’s on Mearns Avenue at around 1 a.m. on Sunday for a fight.

A male victim was found suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the fight or who has video footage.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1657 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.