Teen charged in connection with stabbing in Bowmanville, police say

A 16-year-old boy has been charged after a stabbing in Bowmanville, Ont., police say.
Durham Regional police said a stabbing was reported near Kenneth Cole Drive and Bruce Cameron Drive on Saturday at around 9:24 p.m.
Police said a male was found with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Read more: Man charged in connection with 2 cold case homicides in Toronto from 1983: police
Officers said the victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he remains in stable condition.
-
Canada Post employee arrested for stealing over 500 items, Alberta RCMP say
-
In meteorite, Alberta researchers discover 2 minerals never before seen on Earth
A 16-year-old boy was arrested, police said. He has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
The identity of the accused cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments