Crime

Teen charged in connection with stabbing in Bowmanville, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 8:49 am
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

A 16-year-old boy has been charged after a stabbing in Bowmanville, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional police said a stabbing was reported near Kenneth Cole Drive and Bruce Cameron Drive on Saturday at around 9:24 p.m.

Police said a male was found with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he remains in stable condition.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested, police said. He has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The identity of the accused cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.

