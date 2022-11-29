Have you seen these people? Winnipeg’s most wanted for November

Send this page to someone via email

Police and Crime Stoppers have released the latest list of most wanted Winnipeggers.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of these fugitives can call Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 (toll free).

Justin Bodnarchuk is being sought by Winnipeg police in connection with a criminal investigation. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Brent Dykun was released with conditions after being arrested for multiple criminal offences but was the subject of three arrest warrants between February and August for not following those conditions.

Demarais Flett was given a statutory release on Sept. 9 after serving federal time for breaking, entering and committing assault. Three days later, a Canada-wide warrant was issued after she had breached the conditions of her release.

David Glow was released with several conditions, but a pair of arrest warrants were issued for him in June when he didn’t show up for scheduled court dates.

Story continues below advertisement

Lindsey Kirton was serving a federal sentence for — among other offences — public mischief, identity fraud, using forged documents, and fraud over $5,000. She began statutory release on Sept. 9, but less than two weeks later, was discovered to have breached the conditions of her release.

Jacob Langeneau was the subject of a warrant issued in May after not attending court as directed, a condition of his release after being arrested for multiple criminal offences.

Brian Shoell is wanted for not following conditions, including attending court as directed, after being arrested for multiple criminal offences. He was the subject of arrest warrants in both May and August of this year.

William Woodhouse was the subject of an arrest warrant in April and again in November for breaching the conditions of his release, which include following a curfew and living at a specific address.

0:55 Walk-along with Winnipeg Police