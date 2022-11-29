Menu

Crime

Cyber incident at Durham District School Board impacting at-home schooling

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2022 6:01 am
A school board northeast of Toronto says a cyberattack over the weekend is impacting at-home schooling.

The Durham District School Board says the incident first came to its attention on Friday, adding it had impacted all phone and email services at the board.

In an update emailed to parents and posted on its website Monday, the school board says in addition to DDSB?Home being cancelled Tuesday, the cyber incident has also forced the postponement of this week’s previously scheduled literacy test (OSSLT).

Read more: ‘Cyber incident’ cancels online classes, knocks out email, phones at Durham board

The school board says its IT services team is prioritizing restoring critical systems to support school and business operations

DDSB has said schools may also not have access to emergency contact information, and is asking all parents/guardians to send in a hard copy of emergency contact information with their child.

The board says it has notified police of the attack, and will continue to share updates on its website and social media as more information becomes available.

Durham District School BoardDDSB Cyber AttackOSSLTat home school ddsbddsb at home schoolddsb at home schoolingddsb hackDurham District School Board cyber attackDurham District School Board hacked
© 2022 The Canadian Press

