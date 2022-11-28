Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Cyber incident’ cancels online classes, knocks out email, phones at Durham board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2022 10:43 am
The Durham District School Board says online classes have been cancelled and it has notified police after it was subject to what it's calling a "cyber incident.". View image in full screen
The Durham District School Board says online classes have been cancelled and it has notified police after it was subject to what it's calling a "cyber incident.". THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Chiu

The Durham District School Board says online classes have been cancelled after it was subject to what it’s calling a “cyber incident.”

The board, which serves Oshawa and the surrounding region east of Toronto, says it learned of the incident Friday and took steps to secure its network.

The board says all of its phone and email services were not working.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Durham school board systems down after ‘cyber-incident’

Parents were asked to send their kids to class Monday with a temporary emergency contact because schools may not have access to that information.

In an update Sunday, the board says its team was working through the weekend to restore service.

Story continues below advertisement

The board, which has notified police, says it appreciates that the incident “raises a significant privacy concern” and it will share more information when it is available.

Oshawadurham regionEducationDurham District School BoardDDSBDurham schoolsDDSB cyber incidentDurham District School Board cyber incident
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers