Education

Durham school board systems down after ‘cyber-incident’

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 27, 2022 5:48 pm
With computer systems down, attendance will be taken manually at Durham District School Board schools on Monday.
With computer systems down, attendance will be taken manually at Durham District School Board schools on Monday.

Schools in Durham Region were subjected to a cyber security incident, discovered on Friday, the local school board says.

The Durham District School Board said it was made aware of a “cyber-incident” on Friday. As a result, school phones and email services are not working, while staff may not have access to emergency contact information.

“We have notified law enforcement and are working to investigate and understand the full impact of this incident,” DDSB said in a statement.

Read more: Former members call out OSSTF for handling of personal information stolen in cyberattack

With computer systems down, attendance will be taken manually.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Literacy tests have been cancelled for Monday and most student Chromebooks will not work, the board said.

“We appreciate that this incident raises a significant privacy concern, and we will be providing updates and sharing more information when we have it,” the statement said.

Click to play video: 'Former OSSTF members confused, unhappy with information hacked'
Former OSSTF members confused, unhappy with information hacked
durham regioncyber attackDurham District School BoardDDSBDurham schoolsCyber incidentDurham school cyber incident
