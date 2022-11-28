Gananoque, Ont. residents concerned about cruise ship oil leak

Send this page to someone via email

Concerned citizens in Gananoque, Ont., are speaking out about a cruise ship that’s docked in the St. Lawrence River as they claim the boat was leaking oil for several days before action was taken.

According to statement from City Cruises in Gananoque, crews discovered that one of it’s vessels was leaking oil into the water as they were preparing to take it out, just over a week ago, on November 18.

The boat, named Captain Matthew Flinders, was docked in Gananoque on as it was being prepared for winter storage when staff noticed the leak.

In a statement sent to Global News the company said:

“As part of the swift action by our crew and the local fire department, GFL Environmental Inc. was immediately contacted for emergency assistance to contain and quickly remediate the situation.

Our team quickly secured the source of the leak. We worked together with Transport Canada and the local fire department on the incident…”

However, one concerned citizen tells Global News, some local residents claim to have noticed the leak as early as Nov. 12 and reported it to the fire department.

Those residents are wondering why nothing was done until six days later.

No one from the Town of Gananoque was available to speak with Global News about the oil leak on Monday.

According to City Cruises, they are continuing to work with their environmental remediation contractor to monitor the affected area.