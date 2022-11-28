IIO investigating after suspected shoplifter falls several storeys from Saanich, B.C. parkade

See more sharing options

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after a suspected shoplifter was seriously injured on Saturday.

The Independent Investigations Office said the incident happened just before 11 p.m., as Saanich police were responding to a report of a shoplifter at the Walmart at Uptown Mall.

According to police, the suspect ran to an upper mall parkade, the IIO said.

The suspect then fell two to three storeys “from a ledge outside a guardrail” and was seriously hurt, the IIO said.

The IIO is now investigating what role, if any, police actions or inactions played in the fall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIO witness line toll free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form at iiobc.ca.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate all officer-related incidents resulting in serious injury or death, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing.