Crime

IIO investigating after suspected shoplifter falls several storeys from Saanich, B.C. parkade

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 5:21 pm
An IIO investigator and RCMP officer are seen in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
An IIO investigator and RCMP officer are seen in this undated file photo. Global News

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after a suspected shoplifter was seriously injured on Saturday.

The Independent Investigations Office said the incident happened just before 11 p.m., as Saanich police were responding to a report of a shoplifter at the Walmart at Uptown Mall.

Read more: RCMP cleared in Merritt chase and shootout that left father, child injured

According to police, the suspect ran to an upper mall parkade, the IIO said.

The suspect then fell two to three storeys “from a ledge outside a guardrail” and was seriously hurt, the IIO said.

The IIO is now investigating what role, if any, police actions or inactions played in the fall.

Read more: Person fatally shot by police after North Vancouver incident near Parkgate Village

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIO witness line toll free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form at iiobc.ca.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate all officer-related incidents resulting in serious injury or death, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

