Crime

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. deployed to North Vancouver police incident

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 13, 2022 1:28 pm
Nvan incident nov 12 View image in full screen
A heavy police presence was seen near the base of Mount Seymour. Global News

A heavy police presence was seen in a North Vancouver neighbourhood Saturday night.

North Vancouver RCMP officers were seen around 7 p.m. converging on a housing complex on Mount Seymour Road and Hamber Place.

Nvan RCMP View image in full screen
It appears an incident happened at a housing complex in North Vancouver. Global News

Read more: B.C. woman seriously hurt after being shoved off bike at direction of fake cop, say police

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP has not given any details outside of the province’s police watchdog being deployed.

Although it is unclear what happened, BC Emergency Health Services officials did say one person was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Three ambulances were called to the scene Saturday night, as well.

Read more: North Vancouver mother and daughter receive Vital Link Award for live-saving actions

Global News has reached out to the IIO and BC RCMP for information.

Click to play video: 'Metro Van police investigate series of shootings'
Metro Van police investigate series of shootings
North VancouverBC RCMPIIONorth Vancouver RCMPIIO BCnorth vancouver police incidentHamber PlaceMount Seymore Road
