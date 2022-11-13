Independent Investigations Office of B.C. deployed to North Vancouver police incident

A heavy police presence was seen in a North Vancouver neighbourhood Saturday night.
North Vancouver RCMP officers were seen around 7 p.m. converging on a housing complex on Mount Seymour Road and Hamber Place.
The RCMP has not given any details outside of the province’s police watchdog being deployed.
Although it is unclear what happened, BC Emergency Health Services officials did say one person was transported to hospital in critical condition.
Three ambulances were called to the scene Saturday night, as well.
Global News has reached out to the IIO and BC RCMP for information.
