Global BC holiday programming 2022

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

With the holidays just around the corner, Global BC is excited to bring you some of our festive specials and encore presentations airing on Global BC & BC1 from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, 2023.

HOLIDAY SPECIALS

SQUIRE’S PLAYS OF THE YEAR

An annual best of the best in the world of sports – from the best goals to the fanciest tricks.

Dec. 30 at 8:30 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 31 at 4:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 10 p.m. (BC1)

Jan. 1 at 12 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m. (BC1)

SQUIRE’S STORIES

Watch as Squire Barnes reports over the past year!

Story continues below advertisement

Dec. 25 at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 8 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 26 at 1 a.m., 9 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 27 at 4 a.m., 8 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 29 at 12 a.m. (BC1)

2022 BC YEAR IN REVIEW

Global News takes a look back of BC’s top news stories in 2022.

Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 31 at 12 a.m., 4 a.m., 4 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m. (BC1)

Jan. 1 at 1 a.m., 3 a.m., 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 10 p.m. (BC1)

FOCUS BC

An in-depth interview with Premier David Eby.

Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 24 at 12:30 a.m., 4:30 a.m.,11:30 a.m., 5 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 25 at 5:30 a.m., 5 p.m. (BC1)

An in-depth look at the top provincial political stories of 2022.

Dec. 30 at 2 p.m., 10:30 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 31 at 12:30 a.m., 4:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m. (BC1)

Jan. 1 at 12:30 a.m. 5:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m. (BC1)

Jan. 2 at 1 a.m., 3 a.m. (BC1)

Story continues below advertisement

THIS IS BC

Global BC’s Jay Durant shares the unique stories and people of B.C.

Dec. 24 at 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 25 at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. (BC1)

Dec. 26 at 3 a.m., 11 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 8 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 27 at 10 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 28 at 12 a.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 29 at 10 p.m. (BC1)

Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. (BC1)

CONSUMER MATTERS

Consumer Matters’ Reporter Anne Drewa shares some of the best consumer advice stories.

Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 24 at 4 a.m. (BC1)

Dec. 26 at 9 a.m., 8 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 27 at 8:30 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 28 at 10:30 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 29 at 10:30 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 30 at 10 p.m. (BC1)

IN CONVERSATION WITH THE PRIME MINISTER

Global National News Anchor & Executive Editor Dawna Friesen sits down with a year-end interview with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Dec. 25 at 6:30 p.m. (Global BC & BC1), 7:30 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 26 at 2:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m. (BC1)

Jan. 1 at 10:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m. (BC1)

Jan. 2 at 12:30 a.m., 4 a.m. (BC1)

Story continues below advertisement

AUTOMATION NATION

Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 27 at 4:30 a.m. (BC1)

Dec. 29 at 4:30 a.m. (BC1)

CRIME BEAT

Dec. 26 at 10 a.m., 4 p.m., 10 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 30 at 12 a.m., 4 a.m. (BC1)

GLOBAL NEWS SPECIAL: TRUTH & RECONCILATION

Dec. 23 at 8:30 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 25 at 8 a.m. (BC1)

Dec. 26 at 9:30 a.m., 8:30 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 29 at 12:30 a.m. (BC1)

LANDLOCKED: CANADA’S ENERGY DILEMMA

Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 29 at 4 a.m. (BC1)

REMEMBERING THE QUEEN

Dec. 25 at 11:30 a.m., 8:30 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 26 at 6 a.m. (BC1)

Dec. 27 at 12 a.m. (BC1)

Dec. 30 at 9 p.m. (BC1)

Jan 1. at 8:30 p.m. (BC1)

Story continues below advertisement

THE NEW REALITY

Dec. 24 at 12:00 a.m. (BC1)

Dec. 26 at 11:30 a.m. (BC1)

Dec. 27 at 10:30 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 28 at 12:30 a.m., 4 a.m., 4:30 a.m. (BC1)

Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. (BC1)

THE WEST BLOCK

Dec. 25 at 10:30 p.m. & 11:30 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 26 at 12:30 a.m. & 4 a.m. (BC1)

Jan. 1 at 10:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m. (BC1)

Jan. 2 at 12:30 a.m., 4 a.m. (BC1)

ENCORE PRESENTATIONS

PAN PACIFIC CHRISTMAS WISH BREAKFAST 2022

A look back at the 35th annual Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast that was held on Dec. 14

Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. & 10 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 25 at 1 a.m., 7 a.m., 4 p.m., 9:30 p.m. (BC1)

Please note that some of these programs may be preempted due to press conferences or breaking news.

Some of the air times might change. Refer to your local guide for details.