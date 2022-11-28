2 Londoners charged in Friday shooting investigation, police say

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police have laid charges in relation to a weapons investigation launched on Friday.

At 12:30 p.m., police received a report of a possible shooting near Dundas Street.

An injured man reportedly sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a gunshot wound.

According to police, a vehicle was stolen following the shooting but was later recovered.

The victim and suspects were not known to each other.

Mark Roman Sierkowski, 33, of London, has been arrested and charged while a second suspect, Aaron Rodger Schuyler, 37, of London, has not been located and has been charged by way of warrant of arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Aaron Rodger Schuyler, 37, has not been located by London, Ont., police in regard to a weapons investigation launched Friday afternoon. London Police Service

Both are facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence, armed robbery, occupying a vehicle with a firearm, and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

“A firearm has not been recovered in relation to this investigation, and this is one of the reasons why we’re asking members of the public to not approach this wanted man, should you know of his whereabouts,” said Const. Sandasha Bough with the London Police Service.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).