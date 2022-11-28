Menu

Crime

2 Londoners charged in Friday shooting investigation, police say

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 2:22 pm
London Police Service vehicles sit parked inside the American Plaza Motel parking lot as officers investigate a report of a possible shooting in the area. View image in full screen
London Police Service vehicles sit parked inside the American Plaza Motel parking lot as officers investigate a report of a possible shooting in the area. Scott Monich / Global News

London, Ont., police have laid charges in relation to a weapons investigation launched on Friday.

At 12:30 p.m., police received a report of a possible shooting near Dundas Street.

Read more: Man in hospital after ‘possible shooting’ in east London, Ont.: police

An injured man reportedly sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a gunshot wound.

According to police, a vehicle was stolen following the shooting but was later recovered.

The victim and suspects were not known to each other.

Mark Roman Sierkowski, 33, of London, has been arrested and charged while a second suspect, Aaron Rodger Schuyler, 37, of London, has not been located and has been charged by way of warrant of arrest.

Aaron Rodger Schuyler, 37, has not been located by London, Ont., police in regard to a weapons investigation launched Friday afternoon.
Aaron Rodger Schuyler, 37, has not been located by London, Ont., police in regard to a weapons investigation launched Friday afternoon. London Police Service

Both are facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence, armed robbery, occupying a vehicle with a firearm, and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

“A firearm has not been recovered in relation to this investigation, and this is one of the reasons why we’re asking members of the public to not approach this wanted man, should you know of his whereabouts,” said Const. Sandasha Bough with the London Police Service.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

