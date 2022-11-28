Fire at community housing now an arson investigation, London police say

See more sharing options

An arson investigation has been opened in connection with an apartment fire Saturday night at a community housing high-rise that caused around $100,000 in damage, police said.

Emergency crews responded around 8:15 p.m. to a report of a fire inside a unit on the sixth floor of 580 Dundas St, a nine-story residential building owned by London and Middlesex Community Housing, police said.

Update 1 – Fire is under control, ventilation is underway and searches are complete. No injuries reported. Fire Prevention Investigators have been requested to attend. — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) November 27, 2022

In a tweet Saturday, officials with the London Fire Department said forcible entry was required into the unit.

The blaze was reportedly extinguished about 10 minutes later, a follow-up tweet said.

“Fire is under control, ventilation is underway and searches are complete. No injuries reported. Fire Prevention Investigators have been requested to attend.”

On Monday, police revealed that the fire had been deemed suspicious in nature and that members of the street crime unit were investigating with the assistance of the fire department.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.