Crime

Fire at community housing now an arson investigation, London police say

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted November 28, 2022 12:30 pm
FILE - A London Fire Department truck on Nov. 14, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE - A London Fire Department truck on Nov. 14, 2020. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

An arson investigation has been opened in connection with an apartment fire Saturday night at a community housing high-rise that caused around $100,000 in damage, police said.

Emergency crews responded around 8:15 p.m. to a report of a fire inside a unit on the sixth floor of 580 Dundas St, a nine-story residential building owned by London and Middlesex Community Housing, police said.

In a tweet Saturday, officials with the London Fire Department said forcible entry was required into the unit.

The blaze was reportedly extinguished about 10 minutes later, a follow-up tweet said.

“Fire is under control, ventilation is underway and searches are complete. No injuries reported. Fire Prevention Investigators have been requested to attend.”

Read more: OPP deem death a homicide in Brant County

On Monday, police revealed that the fire had been deemed suspicious in nature and that members of the street crime unit were investigating with the assistance of the fire department.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

