Arson unit brought in after body found in Radisson Heights apartment fire

A body was found by firefighters following a fire in east Calgary Monday morning, and police along with the Calgary Fire Department are investigating.

The CFD’s arson unit was called to a three-storey apartment complex in Radisson Heights on the 2600 block of 16 Ave S.E. around 6:50 a.m.

Roughly 80 occupants in the building were self-evacuating upon the arrival of firefighters.

“Crews were directed to the second floor of this building and found light smoke in the hallway and heavy smoke coming from one apartment,” CFD battalion chief Keith Stahl said.

“They forced entry and found remnants of a fire inside of the apartment, mostly extinguished on arrival.

View image in full screen The Calgary Fire Department arson unit was brought in after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Radisson Heights on Nov. 28, 2022. Global News

“(Firefighters) did find one occupant. The status of that occupant is not yet determined and crews will remain on scene for the better part of this morning.”

Police confirmed with Global News the person inside the unit was dead and the arson unit is investigating. Police said Monday morning they are unsure if the death was from natural causes or from the fire or smoke.

The chief went on to say those who left the building were able to go back inside a short while later, which was helpful due to the current frigid temperatures outside.

At the time in Calgary, it was -14 C with the wind chill making it feel like -25.

