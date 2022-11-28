Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred on Sunday, in the Albion Road and Todd Brook Drive area at around 7:43 p.m.
Officers said a pedestrian was struck.
Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police.
