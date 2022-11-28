Menu

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 7:46 am
Police say one person has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police say one person has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto. Global News

A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Sunday, in the Albion Road and Todd Brook Drive area at around 7:43 p.m.

Officers said a pedestrian was struck.

Read more: 1 pedestrian killed, another injured by vehicle in Brampton, police say

Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police.

