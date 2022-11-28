Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Sunday, in the Albion Road and Todd Brook Drive area at around 7:43 p.m.

Officers said a pedestrian was struck.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police.

COLLISION:

Albion Rd + Todd Brook Dr

– The pedestrian has been transported to hospital with serious injuries

– The intersection is still closed for investigation

– Any witnesses contact @TrafficServices 416-808-1900#GO2316382

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 28, 2022