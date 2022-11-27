Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Explosion reported under Toronto bridge, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 27, 2022 11:18 am
An explosion was reported under a Toronto bridge in the Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard.
An explosion was reported under a Toronto bridge in the Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard. @ClTYOFMON via Twitter

Police say no one was injured after a reported fire and explosion under a Toronto bridge on Saturday night.

Toronto police said an explosion was reported at 11:11 p.m. under a bridge in the Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard.

A police spokesperson told Global News it was possibly a result of a fire among propane and aerosol cans. “The fire has been put out and (Bathurst) has reopened,” they said.

Heavy smoke was seen in the area and several people posted fiery videos to social media.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Advertisement
Toronto PoliceTorontoTPSToronto FireBathurst StreetToronto explosionfort york boulevardexplosion under bridge torontotoronto bridge explosiontoronto bridge fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers