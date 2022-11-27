Explosion reported under Toronto bridge, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say no one was injured after a reported fire and explosion under a Toronto bridge on Saturday night.

Toronto police said an explosion was reported at 11:11 p.m. under a bridge in the Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard.

A police spokesperson told Global News it was possibly a result of a fire among propane and aerosol cans. “The fire has been put out and (Bathurst) has reopened,” they said.

Heavy smoke was seen in the area and several people posted fiery videos to social media.