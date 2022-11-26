Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada Post urging residents to keep dogs inside when carriers are delivering parcels

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 26, 2022 6:27 pm
Canada Post file photo for use during the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
The federal minister in charge of Canada Post, Filomena Tassi, polled Canadians on significant changes to mail delivery. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press file photo

Canada Post is preparing for the rush of parcel shipments, but man’s best friend is causing some trouble for delivery agents.

“Every day, our employees deliver to millions of homes across Canada,” Canada Post said in a press release. “An estimated 36 per cent of these households have dogs, according to 2021 figures, and our delivery agents encounter them every day while delivering mail and parcels.”

They said, many of their delivery agents have an instance of dogs threatening them or being bitten.

Within Regina there have been a number of cases this year.

Read more: The world’s largest T. rex, held in Regina, may have relatives 70 per cent bigger

 

“In 2022 we have had six incidents with dogs. We only had one in 2021 and two in 2020,” said Sony Saran, a supervisor letter carrier in Regina for Canada Post.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Some of the delivery agents required medical attention after being bitten or attacked.

Read more: Regina residents line up for Black Friday deals despite inflation hitting people’s wallets

Saran said they want to remind dog owners to be careful with their pets when postal carriers are making deliveries.

Some of the tips include:

  • Not opening the door when deliveries are being made
  • Keeping your dog in another room at the time of the delivery
  • Allowing the delivery to be put in the mailbox before coming outside to collect it, rather than meeting the delivery agent outside.

“We just want to pass the message to the homeowners to help us deliver safely at their homes,” Saran said. “We love dogs, too, right? But no matter how lovely the dog is, it can still bite.”

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Fuel surcharges increase holiday shipping costs'
Consumer Matters: Fuel surcharges increase holiday shipping costs
SaskatchewanSaskatchewan NewsChristmasRegina NewsDogsReginaCanada PostAmazondog attacksDelivery Service
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers