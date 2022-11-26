Exporail’s Christmas Train pulls into the station for three days this season

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s biggest railway museum is getting into the holiday spirit. Exporail located in Saint-Constant, is transporting visitors to “Railway Christmas” with a surprise guest.

“It’s our biggest event of the year, maybe one of our favourites because it brings so much happiness,” Exporail executive director Nadine Cloutier told Global News.

This season, on November 26 and 27 and December 3, the Christmas train chugs down the track every hour. Public transport authority, Exo, donated the double-decker train to the museum. The extra seats allow for 200 people.

“We’re expecting a lot of people. I think we have maybe more than 1,500 tickets sold for the train,” said Cloutier.

The ride around the property lasts 20 minutes. There are multiple cars to ride in, each one decorated differently.

“It’s so nice to be here on a beautiful day. We’ve never been on this train so it’s our first time, too. It brings out the youth in us,” said Adriana Niro, who was riding the train with her two-year-old grandson Nicolas Nagrani.

No journey is complete without a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, listening to every child’s Christmas wish.

“We had a great time,” said Jason Millman, turning to his son to ask, “You had a good time?” When his young son nodded, Millman said “Yeah, he had a great time.”

Inside the museum, each train has a story to tell with the addition of Christmas light.

“It’s a very cool spot to come by. My son loves it every time we come. There’s all kinds of things to do,” said Alexi Lachambre.

The museum, open all year round, highlights Canada’s railway heritage, using events like this one, to teach younger generations.

“Railways created the country. And so that’s the story we’re preserving and telling,” said Cloutier.

Tickets for the Christmas train are still available online.