Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton homeless aid centre loses development permit after appeal hearing

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted November 25, 2022 4:33 pm
Boyle Street Community Services is still planning to move to its new location even after its development permit was revoked by the city's subdivision appeal board. View image in full screen
Boyle Street Community Services is still planning to move to its new location even after its development permit was revoked by the city's subdivision appeal board. Global News

Boyle Street Community Services (BCSC) can’t move to their proposed new location after the city’s subdivision appeal board revoked their development permit.

Elliott Tanti said Boyle Street staff, clients and supporters were disappointed by the decision.

Click to play video: 'City of Edmonton hears appeal of new Boyle Street Community Services building'
City of Edmonton hears appeal of new Boyle Street Community Services building

“This decision will result in a delay in the construction of okimaw peyesew kamik – King Thunderbird Centre and will mean that lifesaving services desperately needed in the core of Edmonton will be impeded,” said Tanti.

Story continues below advertisement

The organization has been planning a move from its home on 105 Avenue beside Rogers Place to a building on the corner of 101 Street and 107A Avenue near Victoria School of the Arts.

BSCS said the current building is old and “literally crumbling” and they need to make the move so they can keep serving the nearly 3,000 homeless people who live in Edmonton — a number they say has nearly doubled since before the pandemic.

Read more: Boyle Street Community Services’ plans for new Edmonton location facing opposition

On Nov. 10, the board heard from 16 appellants, who Tanti said, “intentionally mischaracterized the services provided by Boyle Street and vilified those they serve.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

Lawyer Janice Agrios, representing the Chinatown and Area Business Association and Chinese Benevolent Association of Edmonton, said the new facility won’t comply with land-use bylaws.

Other members of the central Edmonton community expressed concerns about how this will impact businesses.

There are fears there will be more social disorder like vandalism, broken windows, loitering and defecating or urinating around the building — resulting in damage to businesses and personal property.

Read more: Edmonton’s Boyle Street Community Services reveals name of new facility, 75% of fundraising goal reached

Story continues below advertisement

Alice Kos, president of the McCauley Community League, said she wanted to see an increase in other neighbourhoods in services for people who are homeless and struggling with addictions.

“I’m so proud to live in an area that does its part but access to food, shelter and support service should be in every neighbourhood. McCauley is generous — make every neighbourhood generous,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Push continues to find solutions to homelessness in Edmonton'
Push continues to find solutions to homelessness in Edmonton

Despite the outcome of the appeal hearing, BCSC said they’re going to move to the new centre anyways.

“The organization plans to continue to move forward with the King Thunderbird Centre and will be exploring all avenues of recourse in the coming weeks,” said Tanti.

Read more: Edmonton committee discusses additional winter shelter space in emotional meeting

Advertisement
City of EdmontonEdmonton homelessBoyle Street Community ServicesChinatown and area business associationVictoria School of the ArtsMcCauley Community LeagueChinese Benevolent Association of EdmontonKing Thunderbird Centreboyle street movingedmonton homeless aid
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers