Edmonton homeless aid centre loses development permit after appeal hearing

Boyle Street Community Services (BCSC) can’t move to their proposed new location after the city’s subdivision appeal board revoked their development permit.

Elliott Tanti said Boyle Street staff, clients and supporters were disappointed by the decision.

“This decision will result in a delay in the construction of okimaw peyesew kamik – King Thunderbird Centre and will mean that lifesaving services desperately needed in the core of Edmonton will be impeded,” said Tanti.

The organization has been planning a move from its home on 105 Avenue beside Rogers Place to a building on the corner of 101 Street and 107A Avenue near Victoria School of the Arts.

BSCS said the current building is old and “literally crumbling” and they need to make the move so they can keep serving the nearly 3,000 homeless people who live in Edmonton — a number they say has nearly doubled since before the pandemic.

On Nov. 10, the board heard from 16 appellants, who Tanti said, “intentionally mischaracterized the services provided by Boyle Street and vilified those they serve.”

Lawyer Janice Agrios, representing the Chinatown and Area Business Association and Chinese Benevolent Association of Edmonton, said the new facility won’t comply with land-use bylaws.

Other members of the central Edmonton community expressed concerns about how this will impact businesses.

There are fears there will be more social disorder like vandalism, broken windows, loitering and defecating or urinating around the building — resulting in damage to businesses and personal property.

Alice Kos, president of the McCauley Community League, said she wanted to see an increase in other neighbourhoods in services for people who are homeless and struggling with addictions.

“I’m so proud to live in an area that does its part but access to food, shelter and support service should be in every neighbourhood. McCauley is generous — make every neighbourhood generous,” she said.

Despite the outcome of the appeal hearing, BCSC said they’re going to move to the new centre anyways.

“The organization plans to continue to move forward with the King Thunderbird Centre and will be exploring all avenues of recourse in the coming weeks,” said Tanti.

