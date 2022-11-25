Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Mounties looking for more information about Kelowna man missing for months

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 3:00 pm
Nabyl Dine has been missing for three months. RCMP are looking for information about his whereabouts. View image in full screen
Nabyl Dine has been missing for three months. RCMP are looking for information about his whereabouts. Courtesy: Kelowna RCMP

Mounties are re-issuing a plea for information about a Kelowna man who has not been seen by his family for months.

Nabyl Dine, 46, was last seen on Sept. 5 in Kelowna. Originally from Ontario, Dyne is five-foot-eight and 175 pounds with black/greying curly hair and brown eyes.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“(He) has not been in communication with his family for almost three months which is out of character for him,” RCMP said in a press release.

Read more: Kelowna’s first ‘red shirt’ employee to retire after 15 years of walking downtown core

Anyone with information that may help is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference Kelowna File 2022-64759.

OntarioKelownaOkanaganmissing personKelowna RCMPKelowna RCMP DetachmentNabyl Dine
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers