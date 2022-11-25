Mounties looking for more information about Kelowna man missing for months

See more sharing options

Mounties are re-issuing a plea for information about a Kelowna man who has not been seen by his family for months.

Nabyl Dine, 46, was last seen on Sept. 5 in Kelowna. Originally from Ontario, Dyne is five-foot-eight and 175 pounds with black/greying curly hair and brown eyes.

“(He) has not been in communication with his family for almost three months which is out of character for him,” RCMP said in a press release.

Anyone with information that may help is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference Kelowna File 2022-64759.