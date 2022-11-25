Stabbing suspect on the loose in Belleville, Ont.

See more sharing options

Police in Belleville, Ont., are investigating an incident in which someone was stabbed.

Police say at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, they responded to a call at a business on Cannifton Street after a report of a stabbing.

According to police, a male suspect fled the scene before their arrival.

The victim was taken to Kingston General Hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Corey McGee at cmcgee@bellevilleps.ca, 613-966-0882 ext. 4164.