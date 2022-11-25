Stabbing suspect on the loose in Belleville, Ont.

Police in Belleville, Ont., are investigating an incident in which someone was stabbed.
Police say at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, they responded to a call at a business on Cannifton Street after a report of a stabbing.
Read more: Waaban Crossing in Kingston, Ont. set to open Dec. 13
Read More
According to police, a male suspect fled the scene before their arrival.
Trending Now
-
What to expect when Trudeau testifies on the Emergencies Act on Friday
-
83-year-old great-grandmother wins $60 million in Lotto Max draw
Trending Now
The victim was taken to Kingston General Hospital, where they remain in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Corey McGee at cmcgee@bellevilleps.ca, 613-966-0882 ext. 4164.
Indigenous veterans commemorated with headstones
Comments