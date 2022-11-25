Menu

Crime

Stabbing suspect on the loose in Belleville, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 11:41 am
Police in Belleville are on the lookout for a man they say stabbed someone. View image in full screen
Police in Belleville are on the lookout for a man they say stabbed someone. Global News

Police in Belleville, Ont., are investigating an incident in which someone was stabbed.

Police say at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, they responded to a call at a business on Cannifton Street after a report of a stabbing.

According to police, a male suspect fled the scene before their arrival.

The victim was taken to Kingston General Hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Corey McGee at cmcgee@bellevilleps.ca, 613-966-0882 ext. 4164.

Click to play video: 'Indigenous veterans commemorated with headstones'
Indigenous veterans commemorated with headstones
