Waaban Crossing in Kingston, Ont. set to open Dec. 13

Kingston’s newest bridge now has an opening date.

The Waaban Crossing will officially open to the public on Dec. 13.

It’s a project that has been talked about for more than 50 years, and is the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history.

“I am pleased that this crossing will connect our city and I am confident it will enhance the quality of life for Kingston residents for generations to come,” says Kingston and the Islands MP Mark Gerretsen.

“It has been a truly collaborative effort and I am thrilled that the federal government’s partnership with the city and the (Province of Ontario) has made this possible for our city.”

The city says the $180 million project will be completed on time and on budget.

This ‘third crossing’ will connect the fast-growing east end of Kingston to the rest of the city, alleviating pressure on the LaSalle Causeway, which is slated for closures due to repairs next year.

“When I first became mayor over eight years ago, this bridge was one of my top priorities, and it feels great to cross the finish line,” says Mayor Bryan Paterson.

“As we move forward with the new name Waaban Crossing, the bridge offers each of us a chance to reflect on the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in Kingston, encouraging us to continue to work together to build a thriving community.”

Leading up to the Waaban Crossing’s opening, the city is holding an auction to allow three members of the public to be the first people to travel across the new bridge.

All proceeds from the auction will be directed to the United Way’s community programming.

Find out more about the fundraiser on the United Way auctions page.