Toronto-area man facing charges after stabbing at pizza restaurant in Niagara Falls

Niagara police say a Mississauga, Ont., man is facing multiple charges following an attempted robbery and stabbing at a pizza restaurant in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Investigators believe the suspect entered the eatery just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Drummond Road and Lundy’s Lane with the intent of stealing cash.

A restaurant employee was stabbed in a confrontation for money, with the suspect fleeing on foot amid the failed robbery.

The worker ended up in hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, according to detectives.

Media Release – Pizza Restaurant Employee Injured During Niagara Falls Robberyhttps://t.co/bMh51ixB5Z pic.twitter.com/9RAoAz9HBi — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) November 24, 2022

The suspect was Thursday evening after being spotted by patrol officers in the city’s north end near Victoria Avenue and Morrison Street.

A 21-year-old from the Toronto area is facing five charges, including assault with a weapon and robbery.