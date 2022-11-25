Toronto-area man facing charges after stabbing at pizza restaurant in Niagara Falls

Niagara police say a Mississauga, Ont., man is facing multiple charges following an attempted robbery and stabbing at a pizza restaurant in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Investigators believe the suspect entered the eatery just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Drummond Road and Lundy’s Lane with the intent of stealing cash.
A restaurant employee was stabbed in a confrontation for money, with the suspect fleeing on foot amid the failed robbery.
The worker ended up in hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, according to detectives.
The suspect was Thursday evening after being spotted by patrol officers in the city’s north end near Victoria Avenue and Morrison Street.
A 21-year-old from the Toronto area is facing five charges, including assault with a weapon and robbery.
