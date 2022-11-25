Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto-area man facing charges after stabbing at pizza restaurant in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 11:45 am
A 21-year-old from the Toronto area is facing five charges, including assault with a weapon and robbery. View image in full screen
A 21-year-old from the Toronto area is facing five charges, including assault with a weapon and robbery. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara police say a Mississauga, Ont., man is facing multiple charges following an attempted robbery and stabbing at a pizza restaurant in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Investigators believe the suspect entered the eatery just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Drummond Road and Lundy’s Lane with the intent of stealing cash.

Read more: Damage to Hamilton Mountain eatery estimated to be $1 million following late-night fire

A restaurant employee was stabbed in a confrontation for money, with the suspect fleeing on foot amid the failed robbery.

The worker ended up in hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, according to detectives.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was Thursday evening after being spotted by patrol officers in the city’s north end near Victoria Avenue and Morrison Street.

A 21-year-old from the Toronto area is facing five charges, including assault with a weapon and robbery.

StabbingNiagara Regional PoliceNiagara FallsVictoria AvenueLundy's LaneDrummond RoadMorrison Streetstabbing in niagara fallspizza restaurant robberystabbing at pizza restaurant
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers