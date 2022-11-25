Menu

Canada

Damage to Hamilton Mountain eatery estimated to be $1 million following late-night fire

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 8:39 am
Hamilton fire battling a late night blaze at a restaurant on Upper James Street Nov. 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton fire battling a late night blaze at a restaurant on Upper James Street Nov. 25, 2022. @HamiltonFireDep / Twitter

Hamilton fire says the roof of a restaurant on the Mountain collapsed amid an early morning blaze Friday.

Firefighters began dousing flames at the eatery on Upper James Street near the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway around midnight.

Read more: Ontario’s environment ministry requiring Hamilton to undertake audit of sewage infrastructure

There were no injuries, with the building successfully evacuated minutes after the blaze started.

Overall damage to the structure is estimated to be in the $1 million range, according to Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Steve Welton.

The office of Ontario’s fire marshal has been notified of the incident.

A cause has not yet been determined.

