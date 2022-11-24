Ontario’s environment ministry requiring Hamilton to undertake audit of sewage infrastructure

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s environment ministry (MECP) says it’s “requiring” the City of Hamilton to undertake an audit of its sewage infrastructure.

The news comes a day after a spokesperson from the ministry said it was “evaluating” the process following the discovery of sewage dumped into hamilton harbour over 26 years from homes near Burlington and Wentworth streets.

David Piccini conveyed his “anger” about the discovery to the legislature at Queen’s Park on Thursday charcterizing the find as “absolutely unacceptable.”

“I was angry for the people who are yet again hearing about how their city and the lack of oversight has failed to protect their waters,” Piccini said.

In a follow-up question from Tory MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook Donna Skelly, the minister revealed a conversation with Mayor Andrea Horwath and confirmed the examination.

Story continues below advertisement

“Upon learning of this latest spill and speaking with the mayor of Hamilton, I’ve instructed my ministry to require Hamilton to audit its entire sewage infrastructure and come up with a remediation plan to clean this mess up,” he said.

A spokesperson for the city addressed the order in an email to Global News saying it had not received such instructions from the MECP as of 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

Norm Miller, from the city manager’s office, did assure they would speak about it when confirmed.

Meanwhile, the city’s water director confirmed to Global that around $30,000 has been spent to make repairs to the hole in the combined sewage overflow pipe.

Story continues below advertisement

That includes excavation, repair and realignment of the sewer, from which sewage had been dumped since 1996 into the Hamilton harbour.

This week’s remediation cost also includes onsite vacuuming to stop and mop up the spill.

More to come.