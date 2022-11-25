Winnipeg murder suspects arrested in Edmonton

A pair of suspects in a Winnipeg murder have been picked up by Edmonton police.
Toni Emma Ruddell, 23, and Christian Flett, 28, were wanted in the Oct. 31 shooting death of William (Billy) Markowski on Johnson Avenue West.
The incident marked the city’s 44th homicide of 2022 — matching the all-time record set in 2019, a grim statistic that has since been surpassed this year.
At the time, the suspects were believed to have fled the province, which turned out to be accurate, as they were arrested in Edmonton Nov. 17 on a warrant for second-degree murder.
Police said Ruddell and Flett were returned to Winnipeg Thursday.
