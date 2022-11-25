Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg murder suspects arrested in Edmonton

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 10:55 am
Forensics investigators at the scene of Winnipeg's 44th homicide of the year. View image in full screen
Forensics investigators at the scene of Winnipeg's 44th homicide of the year. Global News / Jordan Pearn

A pair of suspects in a Winnipeg murder have been picked up by Edmonton police.

Toni Emma Ruddell, 23, and Christian Flett, 28, were wanted in the Oct. 31 shooting death of William (Billy) Markowski on Johnson Avenue West.

The incident marked the city’s 44th homicide of 2022 — matching the all-time record set in 2019, a grim statistic that has since been surpassed this year.

Read more: Winnipeg cops identify Johnson Avenue murder victim

At the time, the suspects were believed to have fled the province, which turned out to be accurate, as they were arrested in Edmonton Nov. 17 on a warrant for second-degree murder.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police said Ruddell and Flett were returned to Winnipeg Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg matches previous record with 44th homicide'
Winnipeg matches previous record with 44th homicide

 

HomicideWinnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegWinnipeg homicideWinnipeg shootingsuspects arrested
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers